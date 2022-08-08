Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 430 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Zendesk by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock worth $11,710,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

