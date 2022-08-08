Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $167.85 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.