Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

