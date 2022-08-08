Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

