Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 575 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average is $173.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

