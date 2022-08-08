Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $477.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

