Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,185 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $69.26 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

