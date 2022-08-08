Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FedEx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 70,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,049,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $234.89 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.