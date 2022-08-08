Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

SRE stock opened at $159.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

