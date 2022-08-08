Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $86.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

