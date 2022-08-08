Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %
LMT stock opened at $426.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
