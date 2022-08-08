BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.