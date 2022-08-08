BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,504,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Paychex by 16.5% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.