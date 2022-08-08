BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $150.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.65. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $154.13.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

