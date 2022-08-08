BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

