BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.