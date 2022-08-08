BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

