BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 16,683.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $330,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $761,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO opened at $71.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.