BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.33 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

