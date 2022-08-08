BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

