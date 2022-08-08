BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $196.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

