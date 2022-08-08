BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $684,627. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

