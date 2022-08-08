BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $188.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.83. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

