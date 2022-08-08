BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVE opened at $144.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.