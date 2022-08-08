BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

