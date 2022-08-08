Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 26,345 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

