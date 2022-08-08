Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 11,967 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

