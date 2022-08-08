Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $343.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.