Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $27,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.