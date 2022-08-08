Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23.69 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of State Street worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Shares of STT opened at $70.66 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

