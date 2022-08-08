Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23.75 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

AVGO stock opened at $551.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

