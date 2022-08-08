Brown Advisory Inc. Has $24.08 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

