Brown Advisory Inc. Has $37.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37.

