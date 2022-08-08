BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 690,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
