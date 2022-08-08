BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 690,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.