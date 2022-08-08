Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

