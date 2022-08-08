Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 907 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

