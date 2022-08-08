Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $698.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

