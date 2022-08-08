Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 854 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

