Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.80 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.92.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

