Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

