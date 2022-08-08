Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

