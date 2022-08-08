Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,469,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $613.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.47 and a 200-day moving average of $636.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.85.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

