Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,276,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $9,136,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,600.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,356.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,430.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.