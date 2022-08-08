Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

