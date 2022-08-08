Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

