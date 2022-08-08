Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

