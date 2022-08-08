CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 135 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.



