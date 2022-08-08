Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $22,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $281.77 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $284.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.21.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

