Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,618 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $178.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

