Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $113.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,114.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $13,696,228. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

